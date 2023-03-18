St Patrick’s Day celebrated at St George’s College

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 17 Mar: St Patrick’s Day was celebrated at St George’s College, here, today. Province Leader, Patrician Community (India and Ghana) Brother Jerome Ellens was present on the occasion. The Brothers were all welcomed in true Indian tradition and greeted with a badge of the shamrock.

The programme began with a short introduction on the significance of the occasion. This was followed by a Prayer and lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Brother Jerome Ellens; Superior, Brother PU George; Principal Brother Joseph M Joseph, Vice Principal Brother Shaju Thomas and Parish priest Father Jojo Kurian.

The students of the junior school expressed their love and appreciation for the Brothers by greeting each with a card and a rose.

The School Choir sang the ‘Breastplate of St Patrick’ traditionally attributed to Saint Patrick and his Irish ministry. A tableau depicting the patrician ministry of compassion, love and unconditional service was presented to bring out the significance of the day.

Intercessory Prayers were offered, seeking the blessings of St Patrick on the entire Manorite family – the Brothers, the Staff and the Students.

A power point presentation depicting the life of St Patrick was presented to enlighten the gathering about this pious disciple of God – a man of faith, of prayer and extraordinary devotion.

This was followed by a soulful rendition by the School Band followed by a video presentation on the Symbology of St Patrick with special reference to the three leaved shamrock, the Celtic Knot and the leprechauns.

A play based on the life of St Patrick was performed by the students of Class 10 to enlighten the gathering about St Patrick’s rich lineage, his use of the three-leaved shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity.

A vibrantly colourful dance was presented to add more splendor to this day of joy and festivity. This was followed by a short video presentation.

In his address to the gathering, Brother Jerome Ellens expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and students for beautifully capturing the essence of the day through prayer, music, art, the creative tableau presentation and the play. He appreciated the Patrician family at Manor House for administering and living up to the values significant to the Patrician spirit of humility, dedication and service. He prayed that the Blessings of St Patrick inspire, guide and bless each one today, tomorrow and the years ahead. The programme ended with the School Song and the National Anthem.