St Xavier’s Convent School holds Xmas celebration

By Our Staff Reporter

Lucknow, 24 Dec: St Xavier’s Convent School celebrated Christmas with a festive programme that spread joy and cheer among everyone present. The spirit of Christmas was present in the winter chill and decorations spread all around the school campus, and doubled with the special surprise appearance of Santa Claus.

The event included a Yule Ball dance performance by the younger children, along with singing of carols by the seniors. Tiny tots of pre-primary sections presented a fancy dress show. Gifts, sweets and cakes further warmed the occasion to reflect the true spirit of Christmas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arjumand Zaidi, the Director of the School, appreciated the efforts of the principal and teachers. Dr Zaidi also visited Chetna Shelter Home with Santa Claus to distribute cakes and sweets to the intellectually challenged children.