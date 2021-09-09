Staff felicitated at Foundation Day Celebration of Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Graphic Era University celebrated its 29th Foundation Day today by felicitating 100 oldest employees associated with the Graphic Era Group.

Senior Office-Bearer of the Graphic Era Management Rakhee Ghanshala, while felicitating the teachers and staff who have served for two decades, said that Graphic Era had become one of the most promising universities with high human values, principles and technology. Graphic Era’s new discoveries, research, patents and world class placement were evidence that, with passion and direction in shaping the future of youth, it had justified its existence.

Rakhee Ghanshala felicitated 78 persons who have served the university for more than 15 years.

All the members associated with Graphic Era for more than 20 years were invited on stage for the cake cutting ceremony held at the BTech Block Auditorium of Graphic Era Deemed University.

Chancellor, Graphic Era University, Prof (Dr) RC Joshi said that, in the 28 year journey, the 2 universities, 4 campuses and a medical college had been established, which was a record in itself. It was due to the contribution of each member associated with the Graphic Era Group.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola said that, apart from achieving records in the field of education and research, Graphic Era had also helped people during tough times. On this occasion Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences also celebrated its Foundation Day with cutting of a cake.

Dr Sushil Dimri, Dr AS Shukla, Saurabh Rawat, PC Barthwal, RK Joshi, Arvind Pujari, Deepak Rawat, Anil Chauhan, DS Rawat, Govind Chandra, Devendra Kala, Saket Chaturvedi, Satendar Singh Rawat, Praveen Kumar, HD Patni, Omprakash, Maqsood Alam, Navneet Raturi were the members with more than 20 years in the university who were felicitated.

Present on this occasion were Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Prof Dr Jyoti Chhabra, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University HN Nagaraja, Registrar, Graphic Era University, ON Pandit, Registrar, Graphic Era Hill University, Captain Himanshu Dhuliya, students of Graphic Era University and Graphic Era Hill University. Prof (Dr) MP Singh convened the event.