Stakeholders may hold talks with CM on restrictions for Char Dham Yatra on 26 Mar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Stakeholders are not happy with possible restrictions on number of pilgrims for Char Dham Yatra and they also want relaxation on mandatory registration for the pilgrims from Uttarakhand. In this connection, they are likely to hold talks with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on 26 March on the issue of controlling the number of pilgrims, demanding relaxation of registration to the people of the state.

Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan has initiated the talks to end the impasse created by the protest of Teerth Purohits of the Char Dham shrines and the traders associated with the Chardham Yatra.

The stakeholders do not want that the government limit the number of pilgrims in the Chardham Yatra, and they also want relaxation for the local people of the state from mandatory registration of the pilgrims. In order to press their demands, the stakeholders, including the Teerth Purohits, the transporters, hoteliers and other traders associated with the Char Dham Yatra have resorted to staging protests and dharnas. On 21 March, on the call of the Chardham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat, the stakeholders staged a dharna at the Char Dham shrines and along the routes of the yatra.

General Secretary of Chardham Mahapanchayat Dr Brijesh Sati informed that they had met Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan in this respect on Wednesday where the office bearers of Mahapanchayat and Chardham Hotel Association explained their stand. The MLA assured that a solution to the problem would be found soon after holding talks with the Chief Minister. President of the Mahapanchayat Suresh Semwal, President of Chardham Hotel Association Ajay Puri, Rawal of Gangotri Dham Mukesh Semwal and President of Uttarkashi Hotel Association Shailendra Matuda, were among those present on the occasion.