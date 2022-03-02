State Admin hopes for full scale Char Dham Yatra as preparations begin

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Mar: The state administration has begun preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra and it hopes that, after a gap of two years, the Char Dham Yatra can be organised on full scale. It may be recalled that, in past two seasons, the Char Dham Yatra had been severely affected due to Corona. Now that the third wave of Covid-19 has subsided, the government hopes for a full scale Yatra in the upcoming season.

However, some additional arrangements are being put in place to ensure safe travel for the devotees. Photometric registration has been made mandatory for every devotee going on the Chardham Yatra including Badrinath-Kedarnath.

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar has directed the officers from the related departments to begin preparing for the arrangements and complete the necessary arrangements by 31 March. In this connection, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar discussed with the officials concerned and directed them to make the necessary arrangements. He also directed the PWD to remove the snow lying in Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and directed the Jal Sansthan to repair, paint and damaged water tanks on the Yatra route.

He directed the BRO and NHAI to make arrangements for parking on vacant land around the Dhams, and to make the roads pothole-free and complete the tarmacking of national highways before the yatra. Kumar also said that the officials needed to ensure strict implementation of Covid guidelines. He said that the preparations would be reviewed in the first week of April.

Additional Commissioner Narendra Singh, DIG, Range, KS Naganyal, SSP, Haridwar, Yogendra Singh Rawat, DM, Haridwar, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Additional SP, Pauri, Manisha Joshi, SP, Chamoli, Shweta Choubey, SP, Uttarkashi, Pradeep Rai were among those present on this occasion.

The Chardham Yatra, which has been affected for the last two years due to the Corona crisis, is expected to be smoother this year. Photometric registration will be mandatory for every devotee going on the Chardham Yatra. The photometric registration centre is located in the Chardham Yatra terminal compound of Rishikesh, which has been closed for two years and will open by 15 April.