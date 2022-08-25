State Cabinet clears 15 proposals at meeting

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Several important decisions were taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, here, today.

Fifteen proposals were cleared by the Cabinet. One of these was the inclusion of 80 villages of the Jaspur Tehsil in the Kashipur Tehsil. The service rules for Transport Cess Officers were also accepted.

The Cabinet decided the students of classes one to twelve in the state’s schools would be taught lessons in health and hygiene. In the context of land shortage, it was decided to allow two-storey houses in the Kedarnath Reconstruction works. The consultant agency of the Badrinath Dham Master Plan was permitted to increase its human resources. Permission was also allowed for the Rs 526 crore JICA project to recruit on 70 vacant posts.

In accordance with the Supreme Court order, the Revenue Department was given clearance on promoting Sangrah Amins. Also, the Union Government’s rules on purchase of residential land were adopted.

Importantly, contractual 1662 employees recruited during the Covid-19 crisis were given extension of service for six months. The Cabinet also agreed to adopt the Union Government’s Manual on construction along railway lines. It was also decided to recruit consultants on increasing the state government’s revenues.