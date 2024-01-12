State Cabinet prepares for HC shift to Haldwani

Dehradun, 11 Jan: In what is being seen as a major step toward shifting the High Court premises from Nainital, the Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday decided to freeze a big chunk of land at Golapar area in Haldwani.

A decision to this effect was taken by a meeting of the state cabinet which was presided over by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, official sources said.

The state government has already identified 26.08 hectare of land for the purpose of building the High Court building at Golapar area. Under the cabinet decision, unauthorized construction and purchase of land would be banned in and around the identified area, the sources said.

The government wants to shift the High Court premises from Nainital to Haldwani keeping in view the tough geographical conditions of the lake city, the sources said.

In yet another decision, the government has decided to release Rs 409.47 crore for paying the dues of farmers for the sugarcane season 2023-24.

For the construction of the pedestal of the Om structure at the Arrival Plaza in Kedarnath, the cabinet decided to rope in Infinite Art Ventures, Vadodra.

The cabinet also authorized the Chief Minister to decide on which date the next session of the Vidhan Sabha should be convened.

The cabinet also decided to scrap the Greater Doon Development Authority.