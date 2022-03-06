State Cong Pres doubts authenticity of postal ballots

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Mar: President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Ganesh Godiyal has written a letter to the Chief Election Officer of the state alleging that the ballot papers allegedly from serving servicemen/service voters in the army are bogus and demanding the cancellation of such votes.

Giving the above information, State Congress Media in-charge Rajiv Mehrishi said that, voting facility is provided by the Election Commission to service voters in the army by issuing postal ballot papers, but it has come to notice that the names in the list of postal ballots of service voters issued by various district election officers are those of retired persons, those on long leave or deceased.

According to State Congress President Godiyal, he has information to the effect that the names of the voters of the above category are mentioned in the voter list for postal ballots. He said that as a part of conducting transparent and fair elections, such ballots should be considered null and void, and action taken as per the rules by registering a case against the officer certifying that voter under relevant sections.

In another letter sent to the Chief Election Officer, Ganesh Godiyal informed that after the announcement of assembly elections in Uttarakhand state, tenders were invited for various construction works by the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd. This is contrary to the rules of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said that the process of assembly elections in Uttarakhand is not over yet and in view of the model code of conduct, all such tenders which have been issued should be canceled and cases filed against erring officials.