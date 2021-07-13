State economy gets boost from reopening of tourism

DEHRADUN, 12 Jul: Uttarakhand tourism industry has started getting financial strength from the tourists coming from different states especially due to the business done on Saturday-Sunday. The businessmen associated with the tourism industry are finally recovering from the losses.

President of Hotel and Restaurant Association Nainital, Dinesh Shah said, "Tourism is a source of employment and livelihood for lakhs of people. Businessmen related to tourism have got economic benefits due to good business especially in last two days."

Adding more to this, Uttarakhand Hotel Association President Sandeep Sahni said, “Only tourists with negative RTPCR report and registration in Smart City Portal along with hotel booking details were allowed to enter Mussoorie. Apart from this, unnecessary crowding at tourist places was controlled by the officials.”

Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said, "We are working to develop new tourist places in each district which will help in reducing the increasing pressure on common tourist places. This will also increase employment opportunities for the local people."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government also made it clear that the government is continuously committed to maintaining a balance between revival and health security.

Tourism Secretary Jawalkar said that due to the possibility of a third wave of the corona, instructions have been given by Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) to hotel owners and tourism businessmen to strictly follow the Corona guidelines at tourist places.