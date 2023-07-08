State emergency operation center issues warnings regarding rising water level 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 July: On the instructions of Secretary Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, the State Emergency Operation Center issued instructions to the District Magistrate Haridwar, Nainital and Pithoragarh, regarding taking precautions because of the possibility of an increase in the water level of the rivers in the respective districts of Uttarakhand state due to heavy rains.

According to the daily water level and forecast received from Central Water Commission Office, Himalayan Ganga Circle, Haridwar dated 07 July 2023, in view of the increase in the water level in Banganga (Raisi) Haridwar, Dhauliganga (Kanjyoti) Pithoragarh and Kosi (Betalghat) Nainital rivers, instructions have been given to take the following precautions in the respective districts.

Maintaining readiness and security at every level , controlling the traffic, taking immediate on-site action in case of any disaster/accident while having immediate exchange of information, all the designated officers and departmental nodal officers of the disaster management IRS system to be on high alert, all revenue sub-inspectors, village development officers, and village panchayat officers to stay in their areas. Also all outposts / police stations to be in high alert with disaster related equipment and wireless. No officer to switch off mobile / phone during that period, and appropriate action to be taken to keep raincoats, umbrellas, torches, helmets and some necessary equipment and materials in their vehicles, to arrange food and medical facilities in case people are stranded during that period, to not give permission for tourists in the higher Himalayan regions during warnings of abnormal weather, heavy rain and removing blockages of drains and diversions in city and town areas.

Instructions have been issued to ensure continuous monitoring of water level /danger situation.