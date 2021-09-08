State Empowered Committee approves new investment proposals

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: A meeting of the State Empowered Committee was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu to grant approval on State Level In-Principle applications. Secretary, MSME, Radhika Jha presented the new investment proposals received. Secretary, Housing, Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary, Finance, V Shanmugam, Additional Secretary, Revenue, Anand Srivastava, Director General, Industries, Rohit Meena, Additional Secretary, Health, Arunendra Chauhan and nodal officers of various departments like Fire & Emergency Services, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board and Tourism attended the meeting.

A total of 23 projects were approved by the Committee on proposed investment of approximately Rs 1015 crores, with proposed employment of approximately 3000 persons. A multi-speciality hospital with 300 bed capacity in Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, with proposed investment of Rs 229 crores has been approved. The Committee also approved another hospital project worth Rs 26 crore proposed by M/s Care Value Lifesciences Pvt Ltd in Kashipur.

Also approved were 4 projects in the Pharmaceutical sector – M/S Evolet Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Unit 2 worth Rs 150 crores to set up a manufacturing unit at Haridwar; M/S Marush Overseas Private Limited worth Rs 86 crores at Haridwar; M/S Akums Healthcare Limited worth Rs 46.57 crores at Pauri; M/S Garhwal Ventures Private Limited to set up a manufacturing facility of Ayurvedic Medicines at Tehri worth Rs 34 crores.

The Committee approved 5 projects in the Agriculture and Food Processing Sector worth Rs 128 crore – M/s Madeena Frozen Agro Foods at Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar, with investment worth Rs 50 crores; M/s Waft Agro Industries Pvt Ltd at Jaspur, Udham Singh Nagar, with investment worth Rs 25 crores; M/S Nature Frozen Foods at Bazpur, Udham Singh Nagar, with investment worth Rs 14 crores; M/S Always Fresh Fruits CA Store at Kaladungi, Nainital, with proposed investment of Rs 21 crores; and M/S Kiran Food at Kiccha with proposed investment worth Rs 18 crore.

Also approved was a project in the Tourism Sector worth Rs 103 crores by M/s Santladevi Resorts to set up a 5 Star Hotel in Dehradun. The Committee approved projects of M/s Kedaar Stainless India Pvt Ltd worth Rs 67 crores at Lakshar, Haridwar, M/s Tibrewala Electricals Private Limited to set up a manufacturing unit of fans at Haridwar worth investment of Rs 28 crores, M/s Tube Investment of India Ltd worth investment of Rs 15 crores at Haridwar.

The Committee also issued eligibility certificate to M/s Neel Metal Products Ltd. under Mega Industrial and Investment Policy – 2015 and granted financial incentives to M/s Parle Agro Pvt Ltd, M/s Ultimate Flexipack Ltd and M/s Sivanta Spuntex Pvt Ltd.