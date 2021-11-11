State Formation Day celebrated at U’chal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Nov: Uttaranchal University organised a grand programme at the Seminar Hall of its offshoot, Law College Dehradun, on the eve of State Foundation Day.

Senior Activist of the Uttarakhand movement and former Chairperson of State Women Commission Sushila Baluni was the Chief Guest. Jitender Joshi, Chancellor of the university, and Prof Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, were the special guests.

A speech competition was organised on the topic, “21 years of Uttarakhand”. Speakers dealt with numerous issues which included History of Uttarakhand Movement for Statehood, process of state making, travel, Devbhoomi, Kedarkhand, Educational Conditions, Natural Disasters, Chipko Movement, Tribes, etc. The adjudicating Committee declared Neetu Baduni as the Best Speaker.

Dean of Law College and former State Activist Dr Rajesh Bahuguna declared the Uttarakhand Movement for statehood as incomparable and exemplary. The movement brought acquaintance to the real notion of regionalism in the country. Prof Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, stated that a vision document for development of Uttarakhand State would be sent to the Government for the realisation of the goal of a better and developed state.

Chancellor Jitender Joshi maintained that Uttarakhand was the outcome of sacrifices and martyrdom of State Activists, especially women. Mentioning the logo of the university, he stated that it amalgamates the hills, rivers, forests and lakes of Uttarakhand.

Principal Speaker Sushila Baluni began with the rationale for Uttarakhand state and explained the concept of smaller states. “Movements, revolutions and struggle are firmly ingrained in the veins of Uttarakhandis,” she remarked. Speaking on the significance of hills, she cautioned the future generations that only mountains would be safe places in the coming times. She condemned migration from the hills as well as the penchant of people’s representatives for settling in Dehradun. She exhorted the students to always keep in their mind the sacrifices of the Martyrs and their vision of Uttarakhand.

