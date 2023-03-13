“State Govt committed to welfare of women”

CM presents ‘Sushma Swaraj Awards’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the “Sushma Swaraj Award” programme organised by the BJP Mahanagar Mahila Morcha, Dehradun, on Sunday at a local hotel, today.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured 26 women who have done excellent work in various fields.

Recalling former Union Minister, the late Sushma Swaraj, the Chief Minister said that she achieved a great position at a very young age. He said that she was an embodiment of Indian values ​​and decency, and became known as an ‘Ajatashatru’ (without enemies) woman leader in politics. Dhami recalled that Swaraj, while representing India not only in the country but also abroad, put forth her point of view before the world without any fear. He said that, today, the central and state governments are moving in the same direction for the welfare of women as envisaged by Sushma Swaraj.

Congratulating the Mahila Morcha for the event, the Chief Minister said that several schemes including the Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana are being run by the Central Government. Similarly, the state government is also running several schemes in the interest of women. He reminded that a provision of 30% reservation has been made for women in government jobs in Uttarakhand so that women can get equal opportunities in this state. He added that the state government is constantly working for the welfare of women. Many schemes like the ‘Mukhya Mantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojana’, ‘Aanchal Amrit Yojana’, ‘Mahalakshmi Yojana’, ‘Lakhpati Didi Yojana’, etc., are being implemented in the state.

He affirmed that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done to advance women in the fields of sports, education and social justice across the country. This work would continue.

Dhami reminded that, when he became the CM, the students complained about irregularities in the examinations. He immediately got the necessary investigation done. A campaign was launched against the copying mafia. Under no circumstances would the government allow the copying mafia to function, he declared. Now, people would be selected to jobs only on merit and ability. In this context, the government has already sent more than 60 people to jail. The government did not hold back from canceling the Patwari examination when irregularities were exposed. The people involved in this were sent to jail. A strict anti-copying law has been promulgated. He added that, now, some people are not happy even with this strict anti-copying law. A judge of the High Court is also looking into the matter.

He added that people, who earlier lambasted the CBI, are demanding a CBI inquiry. They want the examinations to be stuck for years in the name of a CBI investigation. The students who are upset due to examinations not being held are being forced to agitate on the streets by such people. In contrast, the transparent system being provided by the government has revived the confidence of the students in the system. This is the reason that more than three lakh students appeared in the three examinations held recently. No boycott took place. He assured that no one would be allowed to play with the future of the youth. He called upon women to give a befitting reply to the lies being spread. A calendar has also been issued for the upcoming examinations in the state.

On the occasion, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah shared her memories of Sushma Swaraj. State President of BJP Mahila Morcha Asha Nautiyal, Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Cantt MLA Savita Kapoor, National General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha Dr Deepti Rawat, Metropolitan President Siddharth Agarwal, Metropolitan Mahila Morcha President Archana Bagdi, and a large number of women were present.