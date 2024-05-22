State Govt is very positive about film production & film artists: Dhami

Chief Minister congratulates Rishabh of Doon who made his Bollywood debut with the film Kartam Bhugtam

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 21 May: Rising artist of Doon, Rishabh Kohli met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The Chief Minister congratulated Rishabh on the release and debut of the film ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ and wished him a bright future. The Chief Minister said that the state government is very positive about the production of films and film artists . Uttarakhand is rapidly emerging as a new destination for shooting. He said that currently the shooting of dozens of films is going on in Uttarakhand and more and more people associated with this industry are being attracted through the new film policy of the state .

Director General of Information and CEO of Uttarakhand Film Council, Banshidhar Tiwari also congratulated Rishabh and said that in the film policy of the Uttarakhand government, many provisions have been made including subsidy on film production here. He said that the more films are shot here, not only will the local artists get an opportunity to show their talent, but the industry will also contribute significantly to the economy of the state .