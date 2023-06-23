State interest is paramount for govt: Dhami

Dehradun, 21 Jun: On the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a state level yoga program organised at Jageshwar. Yoga instructor Dr Manju Upadhyay led the Yoga programme and made all the yoga seekers do various asanas of Yoga. On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wished all the people of the state . During this, he said that Jageshwar Dham, which has been the centre of faith of sages and common people since ancient times, is the most important stop on the spiritual journey of Devbhoomi. This land has power which has been infusing new energy among people for centuries. The CM further noted that he is fortunate to get the opportunity to bow his head at the feet of Baba Jageshwar. He said that yoga is not merely an act of worship but an ancient heritage in the form of knowledge. It is said that yoga is a set of these five areas physical, mental, spiritual, religious and cultural. He said that while on one hand diseases can be prevented through Yoga, and on the other hand they are also treated. He said that yoga is a zero budget health insurance.

Dhami said that today, under the leadership of Prime Minister and great yoga seeker Narendra Modi, Yoga has reached the whole world, and this is a matter of pride for India and Indians. He said that today the temples, pilgrimage places and ancient Sanatan culture are being promoted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that following the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is also determined to rebuild religious places in Uttarakhand and save the state’s cultural uniqueness and heritage. He added that the state is moving forward in the direction of making “Manaskhand Corridor” in Kumaon like Kedarkhand of Garhwal, under which almost all the ancient temples of Kumaon region will be developed.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Antyodaya families are being given three gas cylinders, 30 percent horizontal reservation system has been implemented for the women of the state, uniform civil code is being drafted, a law has been enforced against forced and mass religious conversions, He added that Uttarakhand was first to implement the New Education Policy, and a new sports policy has been implemented. The government has also implemented a very strict anti-copying law and it has given 10 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs to statehood agitationists and their dependents. The government has taken decisive action against land encroachment. The Chief Minister said that these were difficult steps but necessary and they have been done in one year of the BJP rule. He claimed that the interests of the state and the state are paramount for his party and the government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also laid the foundation stone of various schemes worth Rs 33.82 crore and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 20,78 crore related to the region on the occasion.