State Pharmacist Council will be formed soon: Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Feb: Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today asserted that the State Pharmacists Council, which has been dissolved eight years ago and remains defunct now, will again be constituted. He said that officers concerned have been instructed to start the process of constitution of the council. Apart from this, officials have also been asked to release the Uttarakhand Pharmacist Rules soon. In the department, 63 posts of pharmacists kept in the pool under Char Dham Yatra and VIP duty will be activated soon.

Rawat today held a meeting with the office bearers of Diploma Pharmacist Association Uttarakhand in the assembly hall. He shared the information that the State Pharmacist Council, which has been dissolved eight years ago, will again be constituted soon. He said that after the formation of the council, the Pharmacy Practice Regulation 2015 will be strictly followed in the state. Instructions have been given on the spot to the officers concerned to issue orders regarding the pending Uttarakhand Pharmacist Rules at the government level. The Health Minister said that on the demand of the organisation, 63 posts of Pharmacist and Chief Pharmacist kept in the pool under Char Dham Yatra and VIP duty will be activated soon. In the meeting, the office bearers of the Pharmacists Association urged the Health Minister, to change the designation of the pharmacists to pharmacy officers, and urged him to fill 119 vacant posts of pharmacists in the Medical Education Department on alternative basis from the health department, appointment of pharmacists on the basis of work in big hospitals. Several demands were placed before the minister. Expressing his consent, the health minister instructed the Director General of Health to prepare proposals on all the demands and send them to the government.

Director General Health DrVinita Shah, Director Dr Bharti Rana, Additional Director Dr Mitu Shah, Deputy Secretary KK Shukla, Assistant Director Dr JS Chufal, State President of Diploma Pharmacist GB Nautiyal, State General Secretary RS Airi, Patron PS Panwar, State Treasurer KR. Arya, Divisional Secretary Garhwal RS Rawat, State Supervisor Urmila Dwivedi were among those present.