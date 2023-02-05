States discuss mutual cooperation, promotion of local products

Standing Committee of Central Zonal Council held in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: 15th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Central Zonal Council was organised in a hotel here, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu. The meeting was organised by the government of India and hosted by Government of Uttarakhand. Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Uttarakhand Dr Sandhu said that the Central Zonal Council has an important role in mutual coordination between the Centre and the member states and during the meeting discussion on issues like economic, social development and settlement with the Central Government took place. In the meeting, many good practices run by the state governments in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were also discussed.

During the meeting, it was emphasised that maximum promotion of local products be given in the states of the Central Zonal Council. It was also suggested that local products be also promoted more and more under the mid-day meal scheme. Emphasis was further laid on providing banking facilities within a radius of 5 km in remote villages. Along with this, emphasis was laid on increasing mobile connectivity through Bharat Net-1, Bharat Net-2 and Bharat Net-3 projects.

Various other issues of national importance were also discussed in detail during the meeting. It was said that the best practices adopted by all the states should be implemented in all the central regional council states . The progress in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh was reviewed on the above points. Presentations were made on best practices from all the states .

On this occasion, Secretary Interstate Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India Anuradha Prasad, Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra through virtual medium, and Additional Secretary Interstate Council Secretariat Ashish Srivastava, Joint Secretary Vikrant Pandey, KN Rai and Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, States and senior officers from the Government of India were present.