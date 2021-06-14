Statue of Adi Sankracharya to reach Gauchar on 25 June

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: A 12 feet tall statue of guru and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya, which is slated to be installed in Kedarnath this month, will reach Gauchar on 25 June.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat said, “This is a moment of great honour for all of us as we welcome the statue of Guru Adi Shankaracharya in our state. The sculptors of Mysore have done a formidable job and have completed this beautiful statue in record time.”

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj added, “Shankaracharya’s philosophy inspires us to live a life with spiritual attainment under the fold of Sanatan Dharma. The Mathas established by him are the epitome of Advaita Vedanta philosophy. The installation of the statue in Kedarnath is a moment of great pride for all of us and will further motivate us to adopt his teachings for a meaningful and better life.”

Secretary, Tourism, Dilip Jawalkar reminded, “The Samadhi was destroyed in the 2013 flash flood that hit Kedarnath. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jindal Steel Works for their generous efforts towards rebuilding the monument. We are confident this will not only manifest the belief of devotees in the teachings of this great sage but will also help increase tourist footfalls in the

state.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 12 feet, 35 tonne statue has been sculpted by Mysore based sculptor Arjun Yogiraj. He is a fifth generation sculptor and inherits the art from his father. He was selected to make the statue by PMO, last year, and commenced the work in the month of September, 2020. The statue is made up of Chlorite Schist Stone which has been earlier used at Belur and Halebidu Temples. It is known to withstand rain, sunshine and the harsh climate of Kedarnath.