Steep hike in Circle Rates in Doon likely

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 8 Feb: For the first time ever, a very sharp increase of up to of 35 percent in the circle rates of the properties in Dehradun is likely. The Stamp and Registration Department has prepared a proposal to increase the circle rate by a maximum of 25 to 35 percent in the urban areas of the state capital. The proposal prepared by the Uttarakhand Stamp and Registration Department has been submitted already to the government, it is learnt. The circle rates will be increased as soon as the approval is received from the government.

The justification being given for proposing such a steep hike in the circle rates is that the circle rates have not been revised for the past two years. Usually, a hike of ten to twelve percent is seen every two years when the circle rates are revised. However, proposing such a steep hike ranging from 25 to 35 percent is bound to raise eyebrows. In fact, the revision proposed this time is not uniform in all the areas but, in some areas, the hike proposed is even beyond 35 percent.

Several categories have been made for the determination of the circle rates. The categories include non-agricultural land, multi-storey residential buildings, commercial buildings, non-commercial constructions. The highest circle rate has been fixed for residential flats located in multi-storeyed residential buildings. In addition, a steep hike in the circle rates has also been proposed for the shops, restaurants and offices in commercial category.

The areas where the maximum hike in circle rate has been proposed include New Survey Road, Cross Road, Peepal Mandi, Raja Road, Ajmal Khan Road, Dispensary Road, Sarnimal Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Hanuman Chowk, Jhanda Mohalla, Babuganj, Ghosi Gali, Ramlila Bazaar, Ekta Colony, Friends’ Colony, Shipra Colony, Laxmi Park, Jain Colony, Pleasant Valley, Nashville Road from Rajpur Road to Kamboj Sweet Shop, Kalidas Road, entire area of Dalanwala, Race Course, Municipal Road, Inder Road, Mohanni Road, Tilak Road, Indirapuram, Chandralok Colony, Curzon Road , Circular Road, Nehru Road and many other localities.

On the other hand, relatively lower hike has been proposed in areas like Ajabpur Kalan, Bindal Road, Khadri, Jatiya Mohalla, Indresh Nagar, Kanwali, Niranjanpur, Purana Rajpur, Rajpur Mafi, Chak Sewlakhurd, Prempur Mafi, Loharwala, Gopiwala, Dhartawala, Dugalgaon, Thanigaon, Garhi Cantt, Chak Shah Nagar, Kedarpur, Chak Dalanwala, Dharampur Danda, Ajabpur Khurd, Dhoran Khas, Ranghadwala, Bajawala, Majra, etc.

As a result of increase in the circle rates, a significant increase in the prices of land is likely on major highways and urban routes passing through Doon. As has always been the case, the highest circle rates in the city will be in areas such as Rajpur Road, Mussoorie Diversion Road, Chakrata Road from Clock Tower to Ballupur, Arhat Bazar, Gandhi Road, Saharanpur Road, New Cantt Road and EC Road.