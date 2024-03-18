STEM labs will be established in all development blocks: Dhami

Dehradun/Champawat, 15 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while virtually participating in a programme organised by Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Council from CM’s Residence here today, performed the bhoomi pujan and foundation stone laying ceremony of Champawat Science City. This Science City will be constructed at a cost of Rs 55.53 crore. At the same time, the CM also inaugurated a drug de-addiction centre on this occasion.

While extending congratulations and best wishes for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Science Centre in Champawat, the Chief Minister said that this Science Centre will prove to be a milestone in the development of an ideal Champawat. He said that the government is continuously working to make Uttarakhand an excellent state in the field of science and technology and programmes are being organised continuously through UCOST, the nodal institution of the state, for the promotion of science, technology and innovation in the state.

Dhami said that science is the basic basis of development and science helps in solving problems in sensitive ways. He said that the science centre of Champawat is going to be the third science centre in the state after Dehradun and Almora and the 5th science city of the country is going to be built in Dehradun. He said that recently the Manaskhand Science Centre built in Almora has been inaugurated and today, the long standing demand of establishing a Science Centre in Champawat is being fulfilled and this foundation stone laying ceremony is a historic moment for Champawat. He said that through the Science Centre, Champawat has taken a great leap in the field of science and technology, the qualitative impact of which will be visible to all of us soon.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that under his leadership, the country is establishing new dimensions of development through science and technology and India’s leadership ability has been accepted by the entire world.

Dhami said that continuous work is being done to connect the talented students of the entire state including Champawat with the main stream of scientific revolution. Under the “Chief Minister Lab on Wheels” project, the State Government has also approved a mobile science laboratory “Chief Minister Mobile Science Lab” for each district for the promotion of science, technology and innovation in the state. They will be established soon in four districts of the state in phase one. He said that in every block of the state, through STEM education system, the subjects of science, technology and mathematics will be taught in interesting ways according to the ability and interest of the students.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand State Council of Science and Technology (UCOST) is working to establish STEM labs in 95 development blocks of the state. In its first phase, important work is being done to fulfil the objectives of the National Education Policy, 2020 by establishing STEM Labs in the development blocks in Dehradun including the border districts of the state, and in the next phase, STEM Labs will be established in all the blocks of the state. In the budget session, budget has been allocated for setting up science centres in all the districts of the state. He also praised UCOST Director General Prof Durgesh Pant for his excellent work on science and technology and innovation.

While inaugurating the drug de-addiction centre on this occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to the youth to stay away from every drug.

MP Ajay Tamta was physically present in the programme at Champawat and he reminded the audience that Champawat has been the capital of Kumaon. He said that with the opening of the Science Centre in Champawat, the children here will get a lot of benefit from the operation of this Science Centre. Mentioning the features of the Science Centre, he said that this Science Centre will have facilities like state-of-the-art interactive gallery on agricultural science and technology, interactive and participatory exhibition on Fun Science, immersive exhibits on space and astronomy, digital planetarium, science park etc. This will promote the popularisation and development of science and technology in this area.