Sterilisation of stray dogs begins in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 17 May: Sterilisation of stray dogs has started once again in Mussoorie. The NGO given the contract for sterilisation by the Municipal Council is also vaccinating each dog.

Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Rajesh Naithani said that the sterilisation of stray dogs is being done in the Animal Birth Control Centre (ABCC) established in IDH, here. The exercise started in the month of April and will continue till the end of June. He said that, in the last two years, about 1685 dogs have been sterilised, due to which there has been a decrease in the number of dogs in Mussoorie. All sterilisation work is being done as per the norms of the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Appealing to the citizens of the city, he said that after a lot of efforts, the work of sterilisation of dogs has been resumed by the Municipal Corporation, and people should cooperate with the team members of the organisation in catching the dogs so that they can be sterilised.