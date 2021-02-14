Stories of bravery from UP need to be highlighted, Rahul Mittra tells CM Yogi

Stories of bravery from UP need to be highlighted, Rahul Mittra tells...

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

LUCKNOW, 14 Feb: Award winning Film-maker Rahul Mittra along with close friends actor Randeep Hooda, director Neerraj Pathak & actress Urvashi Rautela called on UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, at his official residence in Lucknow on 13th February.

The Bollywood brigade was in town for the shoot of Jio Studios’ web series, Inspector Avinash, a cop thriller based on real-life experiences of retired UP police officer Avinash Mishra, essayed by Randeep Hooda.

Rahul Mittra expressed his desire to highlight stories of bravery from the state, unlike some of the other shows and films which are centred around sex and violence, which CM Yogi Adityanath seconded and also shared some interesting incidents that have taken place recently. The series directed by writer-director Neerraj Pathak will also feature Urvashi Rautela and Rahul Mittra in pivotal roles. The CM assured his support to the visiting celebs for a hassle-free shoot in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal was also present in this hour long exclusive interaction.