Strengthen hands of PM Modi by supporting BJP: Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Nov: After participating in the Chhattisgarh election campaign, senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand, Satpal Maharaj also campaigned in Madhya Pradesh.

Maharaj held several public meetings in support of BJP candidates and called upon the people to re-elect the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. Maharaj reminded that, if development is to take place in the state, then the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi need to be strengthened by ensuring BJP’s victory.

Maharaj appealed to the public to make BJP victorious at several election public meetings by campaigning vigorously for BJP candidate Ramkishore Nanoh Kanware from Madhya Pradesh’s Prashanada assembly constituency, Kalu Singh Thakur from Dharampuri assembly constituency and Ganga Sajjan Singh from Ghoradongri assembly constituency.

