“Strict action against land mafia is top priority”

Ajai Singh takes over as SSP, Doon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 15 Sep: New Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh took charge at the SSP’s office, here, today. Earlier, he has also been SP City in Dehradun. Belonging to the 2014 IPS batch, he was a 2005 batch PPS cadre officer. He was promoted to the IPS in 2008 and allotted the 2014 batch. He has the image of a strict no-nonsense officer. As SSP, STF, he managed to get to the root of recruitment scams and got many high profile accused arrested.

After taking charge as SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh emphasised on improving the law and order situation in the district and focusing on victim-centric policing as his top priorities. He also said that he is focussed on a Drug Free Uttarakhand campaign, and women’s safety. Noting that land frauds had taken the shape of organised crime in Dehradun, he asserted a very major crackdown would be ensured against the land mafia and the Gangsters’ Act would also be invoked against such criminals and their properties confiscated. A special focus will be on controlling criminals from Western UP, who are active in Dehradun district. Singh added that, on the instructions of the current Chief Minister, the police shall work on war footing for the campaign to make Uttarakhand drug free by the year 2025. For this, special emphasis will be laid on spreading awareness and participation of the common people and bringing this campaign to fruition by organising a chaupal every Saturday in every police station area, where there are drug related complaints. Similarly, action will be expedited against the drug mafia and confiscating the illegally acquired property under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters’ Act.

He stated further that special efforts will be made to curb street crimes like chain snatching, cheating, etc., in the city. Singh also stated that, keeping public interest in mind, his special effort would be to ensure that there is victim-centric policing in Dehradun district. No victim would have to run around for justice. Apart from this, data would be prepared of the police stations and chowkis where the complaints of the people are not heard seriously. The work culture of all the police stations of the district would be assessed during the first month. After review, strict action will be taken against the police stations and chowkis where maximum complaints related to the public are found to be pending.

Singh admitted that traffic congestion is a major problem in Dehradun district and emphasised that improving traffic management is also high on his priority list. The Police would also hold meetings with school managements from time to time on traffic congestion. A strict approach would be adopted on matters like hate speech and any activities targeting religion or caste. Spoiling the communal atmosphere will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

It may be recalled that Singh was earlier posted as SSP Haridwar and has also been SP Rudraprayag, which was his first posting as in charge of any district, after being promoted to the IPS cadre. Singh has also been posted as SP City in Dehradun and even earlier as CO City and CO Dalanwala. He was also SP Rural in Haridwar. In 2020, he was posted as SSP STF.