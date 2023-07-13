Structure of Nursing and Paramedical Colleges will be strengthened: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jul: Medical Health and Education Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat , held a review meeting of the State Nursing College, School, Paramedical College and ANM Training Centers in the OPD building auditorium of Doon Hospital on Wednesday.

During the meeting he made a detailed review of teaching and non-teaching staff, available resources and other basic facilities in relation to the sanctioned posts in the respective institutions. It was told by the departmental officials that teaching faculty has not been appointed in most of the institutes as per the INC standards, while the creation of posts in many institutes is also not as per the standards, whose proposals are pending at the government level.

Due to this INC recognition of most of the institutions has not been done. At present, most of the institutes are recognized by the State Nursing Council only. He reprimanded the departmental officers and gave strict instructions to deploy faculty as per INC standards in all nursing institutions and to mobilize necessary resources. Along with this, he directed the Director Medical Education to present the file for organizing the meeting of the Chief Secretary, Personnel Secretary, Finance Secretary and Medical Education Secretary under his chairmanship within a week. Decision will be taken on the pending cases of the concerned institutions.

In the meeting, Director Medical Education Dr Ashutosh Sayana informed that at present 9 Nursing Colleges , 3 Nursing Schools, 3 Paramedical Colleges and 5 ANM training centers are being run across the state. He informed that until regular appointments are made in nursing institutions, 32 posts of tutor, 4 posts of assistant professor and 6 posts of associate professor will be filled through contract against vacant posts, for which the date of interview has been fixed for July 20.