“Struggle & patience make a person extraordinary” 

Gov releases ‘Dhairyapath Ek Atmakatha’, written by Jitendra Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Aug: The autobiography, ‘Dhairyapath Ek Atmakatha’, written by Jitendra Joshi, Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, was released today by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd). On this occasion, a programme was organised in the presence of the city’s dignitaries. Renowned humorists and poets of Veer Ras recited poetry on the occasion.

Praising the book, the Governor said that the autobiography showed how struggles turn into success, ideas take shape, and the journey of a person from ordinary to extraordinary happens.

Jitendra Joshi, while sharing his experiences in the context of the book, said that lack of resources prove small before a person’s strong will to move forward. Hard work and dedication is the key to success. He had put down the journey of his struggle, ups and downs, and sweet-bitter experiences in the book.

“I am sure that my book will definitely encourage the young generation,” he declared. “In today’s competitive era, many times the youth become disappointed and depressed. Our limited resources, circumstances can never create obstacles in the way of our success. For this we need to have a mix of passion, patience and hard work.”

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh said that Joshi’s autobiography is an example for the youth and would certainly become a source of immense inspiration for the present generation.

Introducing the author, Anuradha Joshi said that Jitendra Joshi, who grew up in a joint family and a rural context, started his journey from small tasks at the village level to film production, real estate and establishing a university, which is the result of sincerity towards his work.

The publisher of the book, Dr Piyush Agarwal, stated that the book is a record of Jitendra Joshi’s struggle, patience and success.

Well-known poet of Veer Ras, Dr Hari Om Panwar, satirical poets Dr Shambhushikhar and Dr Sumanesh ‘Suman’ enthralled the audience with their compositions.

Ankita Joshi proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was conducted by RJ Devangana.

Those present on the occasion included Padma Shree awardee Anil Prakash Joshi, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Uttaranchal University Vice President Prof Satbir Singh Sehgal, Vice Chancellor Dharam Buddhi, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Director Dr Abhishek Joshi, Project Director Jagdish Joshi, Registrar Anuj Kumar Rana, DSW Prof Shravan Kumar, Joint Registrar Kartikey Gaur, Architect Alok Pandey, CA Parmal Patet and other dignitaries of the city.