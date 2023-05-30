Student achievers felicitated at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 May: The Graphic Era Deemed University today felicitated students who created a new record by getting placement with up to Rs 84.88 lakhs in salaries. Such students were given cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh.

These students and their parents were felicitated at a function organised at the University. These include students of the year 2023 batch of BTech of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University. At the ceremony, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, noted that, in the time of recession, when all the companies of the world are undertaking layoffs, the students of Graphic Era have proved their talent by getting such huge salary packages.

Dr Ghanshala said that the world’s leading companies like Amazon, Adobe have put their stamp on Graphic Era’s level of education, use of state-of-the-art technologies and talent of students by placing them on high packages. He emphasised Graphic Era incorporates new technologies in its training by assessing the needs of the future industry. The result is that, be it the era of Covid or recession, the students here remain the choice of the corporate world.

At the event, Pooja, a 2023 batch student of Computer Science Engineering of GEHU who received a placement offer of Rs 84.88 lakh from Australia’s prestigious software company Atlassian, was given a prize of Rs 1 lakh. Manav Gupta of the same university got a package of Rs 56 lakh in Deutsche Bank-Germany, and was presented Rs 75,000. Puja’s father Jai Singh, a resident of Ghena village in Saklana area of Tehri Garhwal district, is a contractor. Pooja has given credit to her parents as well as Graphic Era and, especially to Dr Kamal Ghanshala, for her success. She appreciated that Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala takes classes and explains difficult subjects in a very easy way.

Aditi Mittal (Delhi), B Tech CS student of Graphic Era Deemed University, got a package of Rs 49.18 lakh in Adobe, and Ayushi Kathait (Dehradun), four BTech CS students of Graphic Era Deemed University, got a package of Rs 45.64 lakh in Amazon, Rishika Kesarwani (Meerut), Shreya Sharma (Paonta Sahib, Himachal) and Anushka Agarwal (Lucknow) were given prizes of Rs 50,000, each.

Himanshu Devrani of GEHU, who secured 25th rank in the country in GATE, was awarded Rs 1 lakh and Abhishesh Semwal of Graphic Era Deemed University, who secured 93rd rank, was awarded Rs 50,000.

Rakhi Ghanshala, Vice-Chairperson, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice-Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University and Dr Rakesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Along with the students who got excellent placements Abhishek Dobliyal, Dipanshu Pandey, Ashee Rawat, Shivansh Joshi, Shreya Nawani, Diksha Bisht, Monika Chauhan, Shubhi Joshi, Tanisha Singhal, Ashutosh Dhyani, Akarshan Chauhan, Amanpreet Singh Bedi, Ashutosh Vyas, Akshita Singhal, Ayush Kashyap, Aditya Rawat, Malak Abbas, Snigdha Bharadwaj, Kanupriya, Anusha Gairola, Apritam Tripathi, Pushkar Jain, Gaurav Tiwari and Kumar Harsh were also felicitated with the cash awards.

More than 3950 students who have been placed so far in this session include students from all courses including BBA, BCA, B.Com (Hons), BPharma, Mass Communication, Fashion, Agriculture, Fine Arts, BA (Hons), Hotel Management. The students of Bhimtal and Haldwani campus have also not lagged behind. Among the world’s famous companies that have recruited from Graphic Era this year are Atlassian – Australia, Deutsche Bank – Germany, Service Now – California, ShareChat, Morgan Stanley – America, Goldman Sachs – New York, G Scalar – California, American Express, Lewis – America , Informatica- America, Teradata- America, Procol- Jaspe, Dock Plix, Siemens- Germany. Reputed companies Google, Amazon, Adobe, Flipkart, Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, KPMG, Deloitte, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Cummins, Media.net, Uber, Inquiro Global, Cape Gemini, Godrej, HCL, HSBC, JSW, E&Y, LNT Mind Tree, TVS, Mankind Pharma, NatWest Bank, PwC, Salesforce, Tele, Uno Minda have also recruited students from Graphic Era.