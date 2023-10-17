Student union elections to be held in state by 5 Nov: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 16 Oct: State Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat claimed, today, that the government has taken many important decisions to regularise the sessions of higher education in the state. These include the admission process, examinations, declaration of results, students’ union elections, and convocations.

After the completion of the admission process in universities and colleges, it has been decided to organise student union elections on the same date as last year, before 5 November, so that unnecessary disruption in the studies of the students can be prevented. In this regard, the Vice Chancellors and Directors of Higher Education of the government universities have been instructed to complete all the preparations related to union elections.

Dr Rawat said that instructions have been given to implement the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee in the students’ union elections. Under this, any student can contest the election only once and the election of executive member, twice. Similarly, publicity by student union candidates can be done on college and university campuses only, whose maximum expense is fixed at Rs 5,000. Candidates for the student union elections will have to submit details of their election expenses within two months of the declaration of the election results. There will be a ban on posters, pamphlets, banners, sloganeering, etc., on the walls and boards of public and private premises, buildings, establishments, etc. for the candidates during the election period. Similarly, carrying any kind of weapon on the college campus will be prohibited.

Apart from this, all the candidates will also have to follow other recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee. If any candidate is found violating the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee during the student union elections, then action will be taken as per the procedure prescribed by the university and college administration.