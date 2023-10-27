Student Union Elections to be held on 7 Nov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Oct: Recently, Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat had given instructions for student union elections to be held as soon as possible. After which, the Director of Higher Education, Dr CS Suntha, has issued orders that these elections will be held in all the colleges in Uttarakhand on 7 November. Orders of the Directorate of Higher Education have been issued in this regard today.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has been pressing for simultaneous elections for the student unions in all the colleges and universities across the state.

The Student Union elections in HNB Garhwal Central University have already been held in all its campuses, but this being a central university, it is not governed by the Higher Education Department of the state government. However, there are several colleges affiliated by court orders with the HNB Garhwal Central University but aided by the state government where the Student Elections have not been held so far. As per orders issued by the Higher Education Directorate, elections for the Student Unions of such colleges like DAV (PG), DBS (PG), MKP (PG), SGRR and Mussoorie Colleges will also be held on 7 November.