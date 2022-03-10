Students briefed on career in ITBP

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 9 Mar: The Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across the country to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. A workshop was organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force at Burans Auditorium, Mussoorie MPG College, today, to motivate the students to join the security forces. They were briefed on the history of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police gave tips to the students on joining the Armed Forces and efforts were made to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among them.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Inspector Savindra Kumar Sethi described the importance of being part of the ITBP. He said that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police serves the nation in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh as well as in the minus 30-40 degree conditions in the most inaccessible mountainous areas of the Indo-China border. He also guided the students on how to join the force.

College Principal Dr Sunil Panwar and several student leaders, including student union president Prince Panwar were present on the occasion.