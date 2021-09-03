Students from Gujarat visit Himalaya Wellness Company

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Sep: In order to get value based education in Ayurveda manufacturing, a group consisting of 44 BAMS students along with three faculty members of Swami Narayan Ayurvedic College, Kalol, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, today visited the Dehradun Unit of the Himalaya Wellness Company. It is in their curriculum and mandatory part of education for BAMS students to visit a renowned GMP Ayurvedic Manufacturing Company.

They were shown the Herbal Garden, Museum, Manufacturing Plant and a documentary on the Himalaya. President Dr S Farooq told them in his address about ‘Nadi’ diagnosis, herbal drugs and how to keep well in the present scenario. All the queries raised by the students were replied by him to their satisfaction. He said that the future of good health lies in Ayurveda and this would strengthen the youths of the nation.

A memento was also presented to Dr Farooq on behalf of Professor Dr M Sreedhar Rao, Principal and Superintendent, SSA College and Hospital, Kalol. He thanked Dr S Farooq and invited him to address all the students of their college as per his convenience.