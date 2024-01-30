Students from Ladakh interact with Gov 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jan: Students from Phobrang area of ​​the Union Territory of Ladakh on a “Rashtriya Ekta Yatra” met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Under the Indian Army’s “Operation Sadbhavana”, 16 students along with 4 teachers from Phobrang area of ​​Ladakh are included in the Rashtriya Ekta Yatra. For the first time, these students are coming out of Ladakh region and visiting various institutions located in New Delhi, Agra and Dehradun. The purpose of this trip is to provide them a direct experience of the culture, traditions, development, technological and economic progress as well as an opportunity to know and understand them closely for gaining knowledge and career opportunities.

Under the leadership of Lt-Colonel Abhishek Dutta and Captain Simran Kaur, leader of the operational team of 311 Medium Regiment, these children from the inaccessible and remote areas of Ladakh looked very happy to meet the Governor.

On this occasion, the Governor interacted with all the children and encouraged them to move ahead in life. He told the students to always aim big in life and dream big. He encouraged them to work hard to make their dreams come true. The Governor gave his blessings to the children for their bright future.

The Governor shared with the children his experiences while serving in Kashmir and Ladakh. He said that, during the educational trip, they would get to learn many things which would prove useful in their future.