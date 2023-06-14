Students learnt acting skills from Himani Shivpuri

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: According to veteran actress Himani Shivpuri success is not only connecting with people but touching their hearts through your art and work.

Renowned actress Himani Shivpuri gave tips to the students in a theatre workshop at Graphic Era University today. She said that even today actors have many avenues to prove themselves which include print, television and new media.

In the workshop Himani said that she spent wonderful time interacting with the youth and was happy to note they had big dreams for the future in their eyes. She said that she saw a lot of zeal, enthusiasm and passion in the eyes of the students . She also told the students that we should be open to people’s suggestions whether it is positive or negative. Constructive criticism is essential for personal and professional growth.

This workshop was organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Dr Taha Siddiqui, Aakriti Dhoundiyal Badola, Dr Vidushi Negi, Sandeep Bhatt, Vipul Tiwari, Rishabh Bhardwaj and students were present in the program. Dr Himani Binjola convened the event.