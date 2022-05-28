Students must discharge their role as citizens: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 27 May: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) today attended the 17th Convocation of Kumaon University held at DBS campus, here, as the Chief Guest. Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was also present.

The Governor and the Higher Education Minister conferred degrees on a total of 58,640 students of undergraduate and postgraduate level of general and vocational courses for the academic sessions 2019-20 and 2020-21. In addition, 410 students were awarded PhDs at the function. As many as 115 students who secured highest marks in undergraduate and postgraduate classes were given medals and 5 students were given cash prizes. Along with this, Dr Suraj Singh was given the degree of DLitt in Sanskrit and Dr Vinay Kandpal in Management, while Dr Chandrashekhar was given the degree of DSc in Botany.

Addressing the convocation, the Governor congratulated all the degree and medal holders. He observed that proper use of education is possible only when information is disseminated from laboratories to fields and from classrooms to villages. The Governor said that it was a matter of great pleasure that girl students had secured 95 gold medals out of 120, which proved they were no less than anyone and the special abilities the girls had. Women power in Uttarakhand was unique, he observed. Due to the contribution of women power, the honour and respect of the country had increased.

The governor said that learning, knowledge, discipline and hard work are the factors that illuminate one’s life. Wishing a great future ahead for the students, he expressed the hope that they too would move forward with this light of knowledge and conduct.

Expressing happiness at the achievements of the university, the Governor said that, along with academic services and achievements, the ranking of the university by various national and international institutions and its many achievements, along with satisfaction and happiness, also infused a new hope. He said that the beauty of Nainital attracted the whole world. The lakes here were nothing less than a beautiful boon of nature. As an educational institute of repute, the university ought to work to improve cleanliness and tourism activities in Nainital.

The Governor said that, in the coming times, India would lead the world as a Vishwaguru. For this the students too would have to discharge their role as knowledgeable, hard-working and meritorious citizens.

Special guest Dr Dhan Singh Rawat congratulated the medal and title holders. He said that this year the new education policy is being implemented in the state, in which courses in regional languages ​​including Vedas, Astrology, Vedic mathematics, history of Uttarakhand, history of Jasuli Devi would be included. The Higher Education Minister also announced a gift of 10,000 new books to the university. He also assured that the shortcomings related to infrastructure would be dealt with at the earliest.

Vice Chancellor Prof NK Joshi presented the achievements of the faculty and NCC in the field of sports as well as education by the university. Registrar Dinesh Chandra proposed the vote of thanks. Also present were First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, MLA Sarita Arya, District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, Senior Superintendent of Police Pankaj Bhatt, Director of DBS campus Prof LM Joshi along with members of the Executive Council and Vidya Parishad, and students who received their degrees.