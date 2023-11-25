Students of Himalayan College of Nursing take oath of service

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Nov: Students of the ‘Himalayan College of Nursing’, SRHU, took the oath of service today. The college organised a lamp lighting ceremony, at which 145 BSc Nursing students pledged to uphold the values of humanity, dedication and service.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal, the Vice Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University, inaugurated the event, emphasising the vital role of nurses in serving humanity. The Nursing Director, Dr Renu Dhasmana, highlighted Florence Nightingale’s contribution and stressed upon the importance of preserving life without shortcuts in patient care.

The programme was also attended by Dr Prakash Keshavya, Dr Kathy, Dr Kamli Prakash, and others. Principal Dr Sanchita Pugazandi wished the students a bright future, emphasising the importance of the occasion. Amrita Swarup and Jayant conducted the proceedings.