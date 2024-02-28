Students of Law College Dehradun interact with Info Commissioner Yogesh Bhatt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Feb: A workshop on Right to Information was organised here, today, at Law College Dehradun of Uttaranchal University. State Information Commissioner Yogesh Bhatt was the Chief Guest and keynote speaker on this occasion, while Executive Director of the University Dr Abhishek Joshi was present as a special guest.

RTI expert Virendra Kumar Thakkar explained the practical aspects of RTI and trained the students on RTI applications.

Pro Vice Chancellor of the University and Dean of the College, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna revealed that the workshop was organised under the aegis of the Pro Bono Club, established by the Government of India under the Nyaya Bandhu Scheme, under which there is a resolution to prepare more than 200 students as RTI experts.

In the day long workshop, Virendra Thakkar explained the main provisions and subtle aspects of the Right to Information Act 2005.

At the end, a test of workshop outcomes was also conducted in which Aditi Srivastava stood first, Amisha Bisht, second, and Deepa Kumari, third.

In his address, Yogesh Bhatt said that at the core of the Right to Information is the concept of a transparent, accountable and corruption-free democracy. He said that youth skilled in RTI would be the basis for building a transparent India. In his address, he said that RTI is a tool in the hands of the public to improve the system and not a weapon to use against the system. It is an opportunity to correct the mistakes so that they do not happen again in the future.

Those present on the occasion were Executive Director Dr Abhishek Joshi, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Principal Dr Poonam Rawat, Dr Radhey Shyam Jha, Abhiranjan Dixit, Dr Anil Dixit, Ujjawal Kumar Singh, Ashok Dobhal and hundreds of students.