Students of Mahadevi Institute of Technology witness Assembly proceedings

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Feb: Students of Mahadevi Institute of Technology (MIT), Dehradun, observed the proceedings of the Uttarakhand Assembly here, today.

On this occasion, the students also called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his office in the Vidhan Sabha Building.

The Chief Minister spoke to the students about the system of democracy in the country. He also explained to them in detail about the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, and called upon the youth to have in-depth knowledge of how these work. He expressed the hope that the girl students would take away a new insight from observing the proceedings of the assembly.