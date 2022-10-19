Students of SGRR University undertake food distribution programme

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Oct: A unique initiative has been pioneered by the National Service Scheme of Shri Guru Ram Rai University. University Students, under the NSS Cell, both boys and girls, will travel every Sunday to various parts of Dehradun with a charity food vehicle, named ‘Annapurna’, and will distribute free of cost ration and food stuff. The objective is to inculcate the feeling of social service in the students.

Chancellor of Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Mahant Devendra Das, congratulated the faculty members and students of the NSS cell on taking this initiative, according to In-charge of National Service Scheme cell of Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Dr Deepak Som.

On Saturday, Vice Chancellor of Shri Guru Ram Rai University Dr Uday Singh Rawat flagged off the Annapurna vehicle. On the first day of this operation, the Annapurna vehicle went to the Chetna Basti of Jakhan area. Here the team distributed food to people free of cost. Dr Deepak Som stated that, every week on Saturday, this vehicle will go to different locations in Dehradun where needy people live in large numbers. The students are rendering help at their level in the smooth and regular running of Annapurna.