Students of SRHU to receive support from IAU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 May: Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, students will receive support from Industries Association of Uttarakhand (IAU) for industry training and career growth. A special MoU has been signed between both institutions in this regard.

The MoU was inked under the guidance of SRHU President Dr Vijay Dhasmana and in the presence of Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Secretary Dr Mukesh Bijlwan, Industries Association of Uttarakhand (IAU) President Pankaj Gupta, and State Secretary Anil Goyal.

On the occasion, Dr Rajendra Dobhal and Pankaj Gupta highlighted the significance of this initiative. Dr Dobhal stated that such collaboration with industries will provide excellent opportunities in establishing small, medium, and micro enterprises for the youth. This agreement will also focus on fostering entrepreneurial skills among students.

Pankaj Gupta mentioned that IAU is committed to supporting the industrious youth at SRHU. Active participation under this collaboration will be ensured.

University Director of Academic Development Dr Vijendra Chauhan mentioned that this initiative will bridge the gap between the institution’s students and educators and the industrial world. Students will have opportunities for industrial visits, guest lectures, internships, and mentorship from successful entrepreneurs right from the beginning of their curriculum.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Apurv Trivedi. Present at the event were various college principals including Dr Bindu De, Director of Research, along with representatives from Industries Association of Uttarakhand (IAU) including State Secretary Anil Goyal, Rajeev Agrawal, Sanjay Agrawal, SC Mittal, Lokesh Makheja, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, and SC Chandola.

Coordinator of the program, Dr. Apurv Trivedi, explained that Industries Association of Uttarakhand (IAU) is the largest consortium of small, medium, and micro enterprises in Uttarakhand. Many small and large industries are operating in Uttarakhand associated with IAU. IAU also plays a significant role in formulating industrial policies in the state. Through this agreement, university students can receive advanced training in various industrial units associated with IAU. Additionally, the skills of university professors will also benefit the industry.

Swami Rama Himalayan University is associated with prestigious educational and business institutions nationally and internationally. Recently, an MoU was signed with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In addition to this, renowned institutions working in the field of skill development such as Learn IT, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) under Uttarakhand Government, CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, and Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) are also involved in skill development.