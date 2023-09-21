Students protest after college expels ragging victim also

Police take cognisance of ragging in Doon Business School, case registered

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The police have taken cognisance of the incident of ragging that took place at Doon Business School (DBS), Selaqui, here, and have registered a case in this regard. The case has been registered against an unknown person at Selaqui police station on charges of rioting, assault, sabotage and obstructing government work.

It may be recalled that three days ago, ragging of a student of second Year BBA course had happened. Several senior students had beaten this student and had indulged in a very rough behaviour with him at Doon Business School. Later, the victim had made its video viral, narrating his ordeal at the hands of senior students. Shockingly, however, the student was suspended for 21 days along with the accused by the DBS management. This enraged the students who protested and created a ruckus outside the college last evening. In a fit of anger, these students also vandalised some property and some vehicles were also harmed.

SSP Ajai Singh stated that a case had been registered against unknown persons in this regard. The police also claimed that the Anti Ragging Committee of Doon Business School is investigating the incident to affirm whether it was a case of ragging or assault.

According to sources, the victim is from West Bengal and has since left for Kolkata. The police claim that they will register a case of ragging and assault if the victim returns to Dehradun and files a complaint in this regard.

The ragging and the assault incident happened three days ago. Once the video of the assault was made viral by the victim, he was expelled by the DBS management along with those accused of ragging him. This action of the College enraged the students who created uproar in the college. The students were so angry that they broke window panes, etc., in the business school campus. Even after this, the anger did not subside and flower pots in the premises were broken by them. They even overturned a car parked in the premises. The police reached the college after getting information and pacified the students. Whether the expulsion of the ragging victim will be reversed by the DBS management and whether the police are able to nab the ragging culprits remains to be seen. Usually, a compromise is worked out in such cases instead of the law following its full course.