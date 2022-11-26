Students should become job-givers, not seekers: Gov

6329 receive degrees at U’chal University Convocation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Nov: The Second Convocation the Uttaranchal University was held today at its Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was present as the Chief Guest. On arrival, the Governor was presented a Guard of Honour by the NCC Battalion of the University. He then offered floral tributes to the Paramveer Chakra winners at the Shaurya Wall of the University, to the playing of the ITBP Band.

The convocation procession entered the venue amid Swasti recitals by Acharyas. The Registrar led the procession. The event was inaugurated by lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Governor. Chancellor Jitendra Joshi welcomed the Chief Guest and presented him a memento.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi presented a report on the progress and achievements of the university. He stated that a total of 6329 degrees would be conferred upon the students which include 14 doctorates as well as 81 Gold Medals. He disclosed that the Faculty of the university have published 1016 high quality research papers and, out of 271 registered patents, 58 patents have already been granted. As many as 119 workshops and conferences were organised. Nine companies have been registered by the students under the guidance of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. More than 350 placement drives have been organised by the university producing more than 60 judicial officers and judge advocates to the armed forces of India. “It was a special achievement to get grade A+ in the assessment done by UGC (NAAC),” he remarked.

In his address, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said that the the identity of the University has been established as a research and innovative institution, which will prove to be a remarkable contribution in India becoming a Vishwa Guru. Congratulating the 79 girl students among the medal winners, he said that this is a moment of national pride, which also indicates the future direction of the nation. He called upon the students to become job-givers rather than job seekers. He exhorted them to become leaders who think about others and not just about themselves, because a leader should have the inclusive attributes of knowledge and virtue, who should not be afraid to do good deeds and achieve victory with determination. Praising the university’s research, innovation and technology-based education, he emphasised on making it more social welfare oriented. Praising the programmes E-Sangam and online courses launched by the university, he suggested that it is necessary to develop start-up tendencies in the eco-system of the institution as it the demand of contemporary social, economic and educational developmental needs of the time. He advised the students to always remember their moral values ​​and social roots in the path of progress and never give up the desire to learn.

In the evening, an Alumni Meet was organised in which the alumni shared their experiences and achievements.

Those present on the occasion were Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chairperson Anuradha Joshi, Registrar SC Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Dr Abhishek Joshi, Ankita Joshi, Rajeev Sharma, Jagdish Joshi, Prof Pradeep Suri, Prof Ajay Singh, Prof Shravan Kumar, Prof MP Singh, Prof SD Pandey, Prof Vikas Jakhmola, Prof Manish Badono, Prof Jitendra Singh, Prof D Babu, Prof Sonal Sharma, Prof Bharti Ramola, Dr Pinky Chugh, Dr Tilotma Singh, Dr Amit Bhatt, Dr Kartikey Gaur, Manoj Dhyani, Dr Poonam Rawat, KB Pokhriyal, Manoj Dhyani, Dr Ramveer Tanwar and hundreds of students.