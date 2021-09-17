Sub Area Commander calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Major General Sanjeev Khatri, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Red) at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

Maj Gen Khatri congratulated the Governor on assuming the important responsibility.

The GOC also presented a memento to the Governor and discussed various developmental issues. The meeting was fruitful with both assuring each other of combining their capacities for the benefit of the people of Uttarakhand.

Also present on the occasion was Colonel Sameer Sharma, Colonel General Staff, Headquarters. Uttarakhand Sub Area.