Subharti Hospital conducts BLS training for Dixon employees

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Feb: On the occasion of the 73rd Foundation Day of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESI), under the joint aegis of Dr KKBM Subharti Hospital, a one- day Basic Life Support (BLS) training workshop was organised on Thursday.

Senior doctors of Subharti Hospital imparted basic life support training to Dixon employees.

Medical Officer in-charge of the State Insurance Scheme Dispensary, Dr Sohan Singh said that, earlier, heart disease was a disease of the rich but, today, it has become a common disease. Therefore, it is important for every person to know about it.

Dr Kanishk Ahuja, senior doctor of the anesthesia department of the Hospital, said that, if an unconscious person is seen, then first of all take him to a safe place and make him lie down on the ground, then check the pulse. If you don’t find a pulse on the hand, check on the neck. If pulse is not found there, then immediately start giving CPR to the patient.

Dr Manish explained how to do CPR by using a mannequin.

At the end of the event, Dixon Technology officials thanked the Subharti team and said that there is a great need for such training so that the lives of the needy can be saved.

Emergency Medical Technician Shekhar Sonal, Public Relations Officer Ganesh Doval and Executive Vigyan Prakash were also present.

Dr Prashant Kumar Bhatnagar, Head of the marketing and publicity division of the hospital, said that such workshops will be organised in future also in public interest.