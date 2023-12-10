Subodh Uniyal calls upon industry to contribute towards forest conservation

Sectoral Session on Forest & Allied sectors organised at Global Investors’ Summit

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 9 Dec: In the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, a sectoral Session on Forest & Allied sectors was also organised, where emphasis was laid on encouraging investment in forest and related sectors by maintaining better coordination and balance of economy and ecology in the state of Uttarakhand, which is rich in biodiversity and has abundant forest wealth. In the special session organised in this regard during the summit, it was emphasised that forests and its related sectors have full potential to become the main source of socio-economic development of the state. This sector also plays an important role in controlling the global challenges of climate change and carbon emissions. Therefore, capital investment in the forest sector in the state will prove useful for the country and the world.

While presiding over the session to discuss investment possibilities on forest and related sectors, State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said that 71 percent of the land area of Uttarakhand is covered with forests. There are 11,230 forest panchayats here to which 20 lakh people are associated. He said that the government has paid special attention to maintaining the traditional attachment and connection of the local people with the forests by ensuring the participation of the local community in the conservation and promotion of forests and related economic activities. Even in investment related to forest sectors, ecological balance and interests of local people are being given top priority. Uniyal emphasised that the government has special focus on reducing carbon emissions by creating coordination between economy and ecology along with industrial friendly environment. The Forest Minister said that Uttarakhand has vast potential for forest -based projects like eco-tourism, production and collection of herbs and aromatic plants as well as processing. He added that many investors have come forward. Investors have also shown a lot of interest in areas like Yoga, Wellness Tourism, Ayurveda. Capital investment proposals worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore have been received in the state. He said that the investment made in the state will prove to be completely safe and giving better returns. The government will provide all possible support to investors.

Uniyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to develop Uttarakhand as a wedding destination has opened the doors of new possibilities for the economic development of the state to the world. Due to which meaningful results will soon emerge and Uttarakhand will emerge as a major centre of destination wedding in the world. He called upon the industry to utilise their CSR funds towards the conservation of forests and said that through this a great service can be rendered to humanity. He also reminded them that a large area comprising mostly of the hills is largely organic and therefore the herbal and other products of social forestry are likely to be organic in nature in the state.

Principal Secretary Forest of Uttarakhand RK Sudhanshu claimed that there were immense possibilities to invest in forest and related areas in Uttarakhand as the state is blessed with abundant natural and forest resources. To make better use of this natural wealth for the development of the state and the welfare of the people of the state, as well as for the environmental protection of the country and the world, the state government is always aware of every meaningful initiative taken by the industry and investors. For every step forward taken by the industry , the government will take four steps forward. He said that living and investing in Uttarakhand will definitely prove to be relaxing from natural and economic point of view.