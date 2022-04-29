Successful Aortic Valve Replacement done at Mahant Hospital by TAVR Technique

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Apr: A successful cardiac procedure has been done at the Cardiac Department of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital by Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) technique. TAVR cardiac procedure is the most modern and effective procedure. TAVR technique was used for the very first time in India in the year 2011. This procedure at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has been described as an achievement for the medical fraternity of Uttarakhand.

Chairman of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Mahant Devendra Das congratulated Cardiologist & Cath Lab Director Dr Tanuj Bhatia and his entire team for the successful procedure.

Radhey Shyam, a 74 year old resident of Dehradun, was suffering from heart related disease for a long time. He complained of breathlessness, difficulty in walking, mild cough, heaviness in the chest and sudden spells of fainting. In medical terms, it is called Aortic Stenosis. Dr Tanuj Bhatia carried out initial investigations and tests. In view of the old age and high risk of the surgical procedure, the decision was taken to adopt the TAVR technique. In the procedure that lasted for 3 hours at the ultra modern Cath Lab of the hospital, patient was successfully treated. The patient is healthy after the treatment and was discharged from the hospital within two days.

Aortic Stenosis can be treated by Open Heart Surgery and by TAVR technique. The treatment of Aortic Stenosis is highly complicated and full of risks if treated by Open Heart Surgery method. In comparison to this, under TAVR technique, the patient is kept admitted in the hospital for just 3 to 4 days. For old people above 60 years of age, TAVR technique is life saving.