Successful Breast Reconstruction Surgery conducted at SMIH

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: A 56 year old woman has had a successful breast transplant after Breast Cancer Surgery at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, here. This process is called Mastectomy (removal of breast via operation) and Silicone Implant based reconstruction. Breast Cancer is the most common of Cancer among females all over the world. The patient has recovered after the operation. This information was made available by Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital’s HOD, Department of Cancer Surgery, Dr Pankaj Kumar Garg.

The emotional and psychological impact of Breast Cancer treatment can be great. Breast Cancer Reconstruction Surgery provides a way to restore the breast of females to their natural size and condition which brings back their self confidence. Recently, a 56 year old female patient from Meerut got her Mastectomy (Removal of breast via operation) and Silicone based reconstruction done successfully at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. Senior Cancer Surgeon Dr Pankaj Garg and his team conducted the surgery. Dr Garg said that Cancer Surgery is very challenging, which affects the physical as well as mental health of the patient. The female patient had wished to restore her breasts after going through the process of Mastectomy. After detailed consultation and evaluation, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital’s Cancer Surgery doctors decided to continue the treatment with Silicone based Reconstruction of breasts. The surgery was conducted successfully and the patient felt self confident after the process.