Suggestions invited on Film Policy for U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Nitin Upadhyay, Nodal Officer, Uttarakhand Film Development Council, has announced that the draft of the Uttarakhand Film Policy-2022 had been published on the departmental website on 20 July, 2022. The publication was done with the objective of inviting suggestions of the people on the draft policy.

Upadhyay said that, if any person still wished to give suggestions on the above proposed Film Policy- 2022, it could be done by 15 September by sending them by email on departmental email-ufdc2015@gmail.com. All the suggestions received by 15 September would be taken into consideration while finalising the draft of the new film policy. Upadhyay stressed that the policy is being framed with the aim of bringing the natural beauty and folk culture of the state of Uttarakhand on the world stage as well as attracting film producers / directors from across the country and abroad for shooting in the state of Uttarakhand, developing infrastructure facilities in the film sector and providing employment and income at the local level. The state government, through its policy, is aiming to create resources, to strengthen the regional film industry and to promote tourism industry, ensure grants to films, film awards, honours, promotion of films and artists made in the local dialects of Uttarakhand and to create a single window system to facilitate the film makers.

It may be recalled that the draft policy has been uploaded on 20 July at http://www.uttarainformation.gov.in/images/download/filmpolicydraft2022.pdf. Already a large number of suggestions have been received from certain individuals and institutions regarding the film policy.