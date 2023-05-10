Sujok Therapy Training Camp begins at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 May: First Lady Gurmeet Kaur inaugurated a week-long Sujok Therapy training programme at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium, here, on Monday. In this training given by Dr Subhash Chowdhary, President of International Sujok, women of the Raj Bhavan were informed about this therapeutic practice.

He told the women present about the diagnosis of minor health related problems. He taught them treatment by applying pressure on certain points of the body.

Speaking on the occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur affirmed that the aim of such programmes was to address the health related challenges of the female members of the Raj Bhavan family. She said that Sujok acupressure is a very simple and easy medical method by which women can treat minor problems on their own.

The First Lady said that it is her endeavour to provide a platform to women to air their problems and showcase their talent. For this, activities are being organised at Raj Bhavan from time to time. Efforts are also being made to provide various types of self-employment training to women under the Family Welfare Programme. Efforts will also be made to make needy and self-employed women economically empowered and self-reliant.

Kaur added that a Family Welfare Centre would soon be set up at the Raj Bhavan. With the formation of this centre, women would be able to do various types of activities. She said that there is no dearth of skill among women and they would be provided a better platform so that it can be displayed before people. If women need any kind of training, arrangements would be made for that too.

Present on the occasion were Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Finance Controller Dr Trupti Srivastava along with women of Raj Bhavan Family Welfare Programme.