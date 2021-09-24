‘Sumeru’ singer Dhruv Kumola felicitated in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 24 Sep: Dhruv Kumola of Mussoorie, who has stepped into Bollywood as a singer and given his voice to the song of the film ‘Sumeru’, was felicitated, here, today.

The artists of Uttarakhand have expressed happiness that he got the opportunity to sing for the film, ‘Sumeru’. Local artists organised a programme at a local hotel and presented bouquets and shawls to Dhruv Kumola. On the occasion of the song release, the film’s protagonist Avinash Dhyani and heroine Sanskriti Bhatt also reached Mussoorie and congratulated Dhruv on his singing. Sumeru encourages adventure tourism in Uttarakhand.

‘Sumeru’, which promotes adventure tourism, is being released in cinemas across the country on 1 October. Although many Bollywood singers have sung songs in the film, debutant singer Dhruv Kumola, who started singing songs in schools in Mussoorie, also got a chance to sing. Singer Shaan has also praised his performance. The song ‘Hey Atrangi Satrangi Sapno Si Ujli Paheli Hai Tu’, picturised on the main protagonist of the film, is very melodious. It has been written by Vijay Bhatt and Rishiraj Bhatt composed the song.

Former Municipal President OP Uniyal, while praising Dhruv’s singing, said that this film is on the natural beauty of Uttarakhand. He reminded that Dhruv’s father and mother, along with uncle and aunt, are themselves well-known singers of Uttarakhand.

Dhruv Kumola said that he is very happy he got this huge opportunity, for which he is grateful to the director of the film, Avinash Dhyani, and music director Sunjoy Bose. He also expressed his gratitude to his parents and family members.

Present on the occasion were Mussoorie Municipality President Anuj Gupta, actor Avinash Dhyani, actress Sanskriti Bhatt, former municipal president OP Uniyal, educationist Mukesh Lal, famous singer Meena Rana, Uma Mukesh, music composer Sanjay Kumola, Jitendra Panwar, film director Pradeep Bhandari, Anil Godiyal, actress Prachi Panwar, social worker Kamal Bhandari, Pratap Panwar, Darshan Rawat, Geeta Kumai, Virendra Kaintura, Sweety, Deveshwar Prasad Joshi, Rajat Agarwal, Pooran Rawat, Vinay Chaturvedi, Ganesh Kothari, Pushpa Padiyar, Trilok Chauhan, Sandeep Rana, Manoj Tamta and many others.