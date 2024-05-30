Summer camp at Pestle Weed School to develop interests of young children: Jatin Sethi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 May: Dr Prem Kashyap, Founder and Chairman of Pestle Weed School, and Principal Jatin Sethi organised a meeting on the occasion of the Summer Camp 2024 to be held at Pestle Weed School.

Sethi said, “Summer camp is a medium to bring out the potential, courage and interests of young children. It teaches the child to struggle in today’s competitive era, to hone skills and to keep moving forward and to be full of qualities. Like every year, this time also we are organising a summer camp at Pestle Weed School, Dehradun. This event will be held from 1 June to 15 June at Pestle Weed School, Oak Hill Estate, Mussoorie Diversion Road, Dehradun. He said, “We design the module of the summer camp keeping in mind the inclusive development of children and prepare the final format only after brainstorming with experts and it is then included in the summer camp. This time we have included horse riding, swimming, basketball, art and craft, ordinary skill, taekwondo, yoga, meditation, badminton and table tennis in the summer camp. In this summer camp, children will hone their skills through world class teachers, trainers and players.”

Each child can choose three subjects from the given activities and ensure his/her participation. Keeping in mind the convenience of the parents of the little children, the timing of this summer camp has been kept from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and vehicles have also been arranged to pick up and drop the children from their homes. To participate in this 15-day summer camp for children, one can call on 8077205943 and get information and visit the website https://pestleweedschool.com/ or can visit Pestle Weed School, Oak Hill Estate, Mussoorie Diversion Road and get information.